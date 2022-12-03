45-yr-old Man Arrested for Killing Live-in Partner in Delhi; Officials Say Couple Used to Fight Over Money

A man was held for stabbing his live-in partner to death in west Delhi’s Tilak Nagar, police said on Saturday.

Police said the body of 33-year-old Rekha Rani was recovered with stab wounds from her rented house in Ganesh Nagar where she stayed with her 16-year-old daughter for 15 years.

The accused, identified as Manpreet Singh (45) was arrested from Punjab on Friday evening for killing her.

Officials said the victim’s minor daughter was sleeping in her room after taking medicine as she was unwell on Thursday. Unaware that her mother had already been killed, she called Rani on her phone thinking she might be in another room.

However, when she began looking for mother in the house, she found Singh. She was told Rani had gone out and was instructed to go out of the house. The Tilak Nagar police station received a call at 12.38 pm and a team was sent to the house. The team found the door to be locked and when they opened it, they found Rani’s body.

Rani’s body was found with injuries on her face and neck inflicted by a sharp object, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said. A sharp weapon was also recovered from the crime scene.

A case under Indian Penal Code sections 302 (murder) and 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of offence, or giving false information to screen offender) has been registered on the victim’s daughter’s complaint.

Investigation revealed that Singh is married and lived in Paschim Vihar with his wife and children. He was friends with the victim for the past 5-6 years and often visited her. Officials said the couple used to quarrel over money.

“Gradually, Rekha felt insecure about Singh and she stopped him from contacting his family members. Singh felt frustrated and planned to kill her," Special CP (Crime) Ravindra Yadav said.

Singh, who was arrested from Patiala on Friday, is named in six criminal cases, including kidnapping for ransom and attempt to murder. The accused dealt with sale and purchase of cars, he was also involved in forging of documents of cars to sell them at a higher price.

This report came days after the sensational murder case in the national capital in which Aaftab Amin Poonawala allegedly strangled his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar and cut her body into 35 pieces, which he kept in a fridge for almost three weeks at his residence in south Delhi’s Mehrauli before dumping them across the metropolis over several days.

(With inputs from PTI)

