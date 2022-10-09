Delhi: 5 Injured As House Caves in Near Valmiki Temple; Several Trapped Under Debris

At least five people were injured after a building collapsed near Valmiki Mandir near Farshkhana Lahori gate in Delhi. A total of five fire tenders have been rushed to the spot for relief and rescue operations, a Delhi Fire Service official said. Three to four more people are believed to be trapped under the debris, they said.

A fire call has been received about the collapse of the roof of a house in the Lahori gate area at emergency number 1929 at 7:30 pm, Atul Garg, Director, Delhi Fire Service said.

He said a total of five fire tenders have been rushed to the site, and so far five persons have been rescued and shifted to the hospital.

A rescue operation is going on to locate others. It is suspected that around three to four more people are trapped in the debris, Garg added.

