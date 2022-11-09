CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#BiggBoss16#Movies#T20WorldCup#ElonMusk#AssemblyElections
Home » News » India » Delhi: 75-yr-old Woman Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in her Amar Colony Flat  
1-MIN READ

Delhi: 75-yr-old Woman Found Dead Under Mysterious Circumstances in her Amar Colony Flat  

IANS

Last Updated: November 09, 2022, 07:07 IST

Delhi, India

The deceased was identified as Kulwant Kaur. (Photo: IANS)

The deceased was identified as Kulwant Kaur. (Photo: IANS)

A police official said the entry into the house seemed friendly as the gate and lock were not found broken, adding that further enquiry into the matter is underway

A 75-year-old woman was found dead at her flat in southeast Delhi’s Amar Colony area, police said on Wednesday.

The deceased was identified as Kulwant Kaur. She was found allegedly lying unconscious on the first floor of the building on Tuesday evening where she had been living alone.

According to a senior police official, the incident was reported to them at 5:17 pm and the victim’s sister-in-law who lives with her family on second floor of the same building said on Tuesday that their maid Sameena Praveen came for household work and found Kulwant lying unconscious on the floor.

“She immediately informed the victim’s sister-in-law about the situation and the victim was shifted to National Hearts Institute, East of Kailash, for treatment but she was declared brought dead,” said the official.

“The entry into the house seemed friendly as the gate and lock were not found broken. Further enquiry into the matter is underway. The deceased has three married daughters in her family,” the official added.

Read all the Latest India News here

Tags:
first published:November 09, 2022, 07:07 IST
last updated:November 09, 2022, 07:07 IST