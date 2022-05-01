77-yr-old Found Dead With Throat Slit in Delhi's Civil Lines, House Robbed: Police

A senior citizen resident of Civil Lines in New Delhi was found dead in his house on Sunday with a slit throat and multiple knife injuries, police said. The 77-year-old was probably killed during a robbery as several cardboard boxes containing cash were reported missing from the room, officials said.

The police received a call at around 06:40 am after the deceased’s son found him lying on his bed with four knife injuries on his body and his neck slit. He was immediately taken to the Sushrut Trauma Centre Civil Lines where he was declared brought dead.

The police said “some cardboard boxes containing cash were also found missing from the room. The exact amount of cash is yet to be ascertained."

A security guard reported seeing two persons trying to flee from the house in the early morning.

A case has been registered under IPC sections 302 (murder), 397 (robbery, or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt.) and 34 (common intention).

Multiple teams from across the district have been constituted to nab the culprits at the earliest, officials said.

