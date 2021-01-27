Delhi Logs 96 Fresh Covid-19 Cases for 1st Time in 9 Months as Capital Nears Herd Immunity

Delhi on Wednesday recorded 96 fresh cases of Covid-19, the lowest single-day count in more than nine months, while nine new deaths were reported, taking the total number of casualties to 10,829.

The positivity rate was at 0.32 percent as 212 patients recovered, were discharged or migrated. The total number of cases reported in the national capital so far is 6,34,325, with 1,501 patients being treated actively. These 96 cases were detected from 29,855 COVID-19 tests, including 22,426 RT-PCR ones and 7,529 rapid antigen tests, conducted the previous day.

The low number of testing may be attributed to January 26 being a national holiday on account of Republic Day. This was the sixth time that the number of daily cases stood below the 200-mark in January.

Meanwhile a fifth serological survey conducted in Delhi showed that the capital's population was nearing herd immunity against Covid-19. The latest survey found that every second person in the city had developed antibodies against the virus, denoting that of the city's two crore residents, one crore had already contracted the disease and recovered from it.