Delhi AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi and His Brother Test Positive for Coronavirus
My brother has also tested positive for the disease, Ravi said.
File photo of AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi. (Image credit: Twitter)
Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Karol Bagh Vishesh Ravi on Friday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.
My brother has also tested positive for the disease, Ravi said.
"I am currently in home quarantine. I do not have any symptoms of the disease but I have tested positive for it," he told PTI.
Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives
The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.
Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube
First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Bigg Boss 13's Arti Singh, Madhurima Tuli Pick Sidharth Shukla as Their Co-star in a Film
- Sonam Kapoor Shares Unseen Pic from Her Wedding Album Featuring Siblings Rhea and Harshvardhan
- Groom in Kerala Ties Mangalsutra to His Bride in Lucknow Over a Video Call
- Industry Dialogue: COVID Disruption is Proof That We Need to be Serious About 5G Networks in India
- Twitter Spots Clock Behind Raghuram Rajan Giving Away 'Actual' Interview Duration with Rahul Gandhi