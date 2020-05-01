Delhi AAP MLA Vishesh Ravi and His Brother Test Positive for Coronavirus

Aam Aadmi Party MLA from Karol Bagh Vishesh Ravi on Friday said he has tested positive for coronavirus.

My brother has also tested positive for the disease, Ravi said.

"I am currently in home quarantine. I do not have any symptoms of the disease but I have tested positive for it," he told PTI.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365