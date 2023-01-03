Delhi Accident Victim Cremated Amid Tight Security; Protestors Demand Justice During Funeral

Two days after Anjali Singh was hit and dragged by a car in outer Delhi on New Year, her mortal remains were cremated amid heavy security on Tuesday evening. Anjali’s remains were carried to the crematorium in an ambulance while her family members and neighbours walked beside it among scores of people demanding justice for her.

Protesters carrying banners that read “Anjali ko insaaf do (Give justice to Anjali)" and demanding the accused be hanged joined the funeral procession.

Heavy security was deployed outside her home and the crematorium to ensure no untoward incident occurred.

Speaking to the news agency ANI after her daughter’s funeral, Anjali’s mother said, “We want that all the five accused should be hanged, that’s what we want. The public won’t sit quietly just because my daughter has been cremated."

Anjali Singh was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by a car, which dragged her for 12 kilometres. Her body was found in Kanjhawala.

Five men who were allegedly in the car have been booked for culpable homicide among other sections. All five accused were sent to a three-day police custody on Monday.

The body was handed over to the family after Monday’s autopsy at Maulana Azad Medical College in central Delhi earlier in the day. The family members took the remains to her home and then to the crematorium.

Shock and haemorrhage due to injury to the head, spine and lower limbs led to Singh’s death, according to the preliminary autopsy report which also indicated “no injury suggestive of sexual assault", police said.

Meanwhile, Anjali’s friend who was riding pillion with her and fled after the accident recorded her statement with police on Tuesday.

Recalling the fateful night, Anjali Singh’s friend, who was traced by the police after they examined the CCTV footage, said they had gone to meet some friends at a hotel on New Year eve and alleged that despite being ‘drunk’, the victim wanted to ride the scooter after the party.

Contrary to other eyewitness accounts, the victim’s friend asserted that there was no music playing in the car that hit them and claimed that the driver was aware that Anjali was being dragged under the wheels.

(With PTI Inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here