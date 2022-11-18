Delhi: Accused Aaftab Was 'High on Marijuana' As He Murdered Shraddha; Friends Claim He Used to Lock Her Up

Horrific revelations are coming to the fore in Delhi’s heinous murder case where accused Aaftab Amin Poonawalla murdered his live-in partner Shraddha Walkar. In another big revelation, the Delhi Police on Friday revealed that the accused was “high on marijuana" when he murdered Shraddha. Aaftab, who is now under arrest, revealed so during an interrogation, police said.

On May 18, the couple had an argument over expenses and managing household. Aaftab left the argument mid-way, went out and smoked marijuana, and came back. “When he came back, Shraddha started yelling at him, and Aaftab strangled her so hard that she stop breathing," police sources told ANI.

Rahul Rai, one of Shraddha’s friends, also said that he had helped her file an FIR against Aaftab back in 2020. “In 2020 we all helped her in filing FIR after she reached out to us for help saying Aftab beats her…we took her home. The police officer suggested detaining Aftab for interrogation but she said such things happen in a relationship," he told the media.

Rai claimed that Shraddha had mentioned to him about Aaftab consuming drugs. He said Aaftab had another affair while he was with Shraddha and talked to other girls too. He said Shraddha had told the Police that Aaftab had tried to kill her several times before.

Police also claimed that Aaftab had appeared confident with no trace of remorse on his face when Manikpur police in Maharashtra called him for questioning earlier this month.

Aaftab is accused of brutally murdering her in Delhi and chopping her body into 35 pieces. He is behaving like a “hardcore criminal," according to an official. The police have so far recovered 13 body parts, which are mostly bones, a PTI report said on Friday.

A senior member of the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) who has been taking Aaftab Poonawala’s DNA match said that he was “way too normal" about everything and was behaving like a hardcore criminal, The Times of India reported.

An application seeking to allow Aaftab Poonawala to be produced before a Delhi court through video-conferencing was allowed on Thursday due to the security and sensitivity of the case.

