Delhi Acid Attack: After DCW, Centre Issues Notice to Flipkart For 'Gross Violations,' Seeks Detailed Report in 7 Days

After two bike-borne men had thrown acid on a 17-year-old school-going girl in Delhi’s Dwarka, the Union Consumer Ministry on Friday issued notice to e-commerce giant Flipkart from which the product was purchased.

The Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) sent notice to Flipkart for “gross violations" relating to the sale of acid and has asked the company for a detailed response regarding the same.

Flipkart is now required to send a report showing necessary documents related to this within the next seven days, according to India Today.

The Delhi Commission for Women (DCW) has also slammed notices to Flipkart and Amazon highlighting the “easy availability" and the “illegal" sale of acid on e-commerce platforms. DCW said this needs to be checked urgently and asked a copy of the license for selling this product online, PTI said.

DCW also sought a detailed action taken report from the two firms by December 20. Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal said that despite the ban the chemical is as available to purchase as vegetables. “We have issued notice to the city police over the incident. The attackers should be arrested and given stringent punishment,” Maliwal said.

Flipkart’s response

Flipkart on Thursday condemned the acid attack and said it has blacklisted the seller from its platform and is extending all support to the probe agencies. “We strongly condemn this unfortunate incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with the victim and her family. The Flipkart marketplace platform closely monitors and delists products that violate expected standards," the e-commerce giant said in a statement.

“Strict action is taken against sellers who are found to be engaged in selling products that are illegal, unsafe, and prohibited. The concerned seller has been blacklisted, and we are extending all support to the concerned authorities in their investigation," it added.

Ongoing probe

Till now, three people — prime accused Sachin Arora and his two friends Harshit Aggarwal (19) and Virender Singh (22) — have been arrested for the crime.

During interrogation, it was found that Arora and the girl were friends till September. Police had earlier said that Arora wanted to take revenge on the girl as their “friendship" went awry. Arora lived in the girl’s neighbourhood.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, where two men riding a blue-coloured bike were seen throwing acid at the victim. She was attacked minutes after she left her home for school.

As outrage spread over the attack, women’s groups and others, including Lt Governor V K Saxena, raised questions on the availability of acid in markets despite a ban and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked how the accused could have gathered so much courage.

