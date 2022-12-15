Delhi Acid Attack: Accused Confess They Bought Chemical Online. DCW Sends Notices to Flipkart, Amazon

The Delhi Commission for Women on Thursday issued notices to Flipkart and Amazon for allegedly allowing sale of acid on their platform. The move came a day after bike-borne men allegedly threw acid on a 17-year-old school-going girl in Delhi’s Dwarka. The class 12th student is undergoing treatment at Safdarjung hospital.

Police have arrested three accused in the case and found that the main accused had procured the acid through an e-commerce portal. Calling the easy availability of acid online a matter of grave concern, the DCW sought a detailed action taken report from the two firms by December 20.

According to reports, the victim’s father has no idea who could be behind the attack. He also claimed his daughter never spoke of any harassment being done to her. “She told me that they came and threw the acid and she could not see them. Doctors are examining her. If I had known about any such thing (harassment), I would have taken care and dropped her to school," PTI quoted him as saying.

A video of the incident went viral on social media, where two men riding a blue-coloured bike were seen throwing acid at the victim. She was attacked minutes after she left her home for school and is battling serious injuries.

As outrage spread over the attack, women’s groups and others, including Lt Governor V K Saxena, raised questions on the availability of acid in markets despite a ban and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal asked how the accused could have gathered so much courage.

Delhi Commission For Women (DCW) Chief Swati Maliwal said that despite ban the chemical is as available to purchase as vegetable. “We have issued notice to the city police over the incident. The attackers should be arrested and given stringent punishment,” Maliwal said.

