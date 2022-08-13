A 22-year-old African woman, who had recent travel history to Nigeria, tested positive for monkeypox in Delhi, taking the city’s tally to 5.

She was admitted to LNJP Hospital two days ago and her reports came out on Friday night, confirming that she was positive, news agency PTI reported citing official sources. The woman had travelled to Nigeria a month ago.

She is the second woman in the national capital to contract the infection. Four persons, including two women, are admitted to the LNJP Hospital with monkeypox while one patient was discharged from the facility.

Last week, the Centre held a meeting of top health experts on the need for revisiting existing guidelines on management of monkeypox amid rising number of cases of the disease in the country.

Monkeypox: Health Ministry Releases Dos and Don’ts to Prevent Spread

Monkeypox typically manifests itself with fever, rash and swollen lymph nodes and may lead to a range of medical complications. It is usually a self-limited disease with symptoms lasting for two to four weeks. International passengers have been asked to avoid contact with dead or live wild animals such as small mammals including rodents like rats and squirrels and non-human primates like monkeys and apes.

EXPLAINED: Can the Spread of Monkeypox Be Stopped?

According to existing ‘Guidelines on Management of Monkeypox Disease’ issued by the Centre, any person having a history of travel to affected countries within the last 21 days presenting with an unexplained acute rash and symptoms like swollen lymph nodes, fever, headaches, body aches and profound weakness is to be considered to be a ‘suspected case’.

A ‘probable case’ has to be a person meeting the case definition for a suspected case, clinically compatible illness and has an epidemiological link like face-to-face exposure, including health care workers without appropriate PPE, direct physical contact with skin or skin lesions, including sexual contact, or contact with contaminated material such as clothing, bedding or utensils.

(With PTI inputs)

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here