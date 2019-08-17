Delhi Agencies on Alert as Yamuna Continues to Flow Near Warning Level
The Delhi agencies are closely monitoring the situation and preparations are being made to deal with the flood-like situation.
Representative image
New Delhi: With the Yamuna flowing near the warning level, Delhi agencies are closely monitoring the situation to deal with any possible flooding, an official said on Saturday.
According to the official, at around 4 pm on Saturday, Yamuna's water level reached 203.27 metres, slightly below the warning level of 204.5 metres.
The official said that at 10 am, over 21,000 cusecs water was released from Hathani Kund Barrage in Haryana. Besides, around 17,000 cusecs water was also released from the barrage.
"We have been closely monitoring the water level of Yamuna. Preparations are being made to deal with flood-like situation," the official said.
In July last year, traffic movement on Old Yamuna Bridge in Delhi had been closed for a few days after the water level breached the danger mark. Last year, Yamuna's water level had reached 205.5 metres.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.
Also Watch
-
How Amit Shah Executed Modi Govt's Secret Plan to Abrogate Article 370
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Party of Four on the Way: Lisa Haydon Announces Second Pregnancy with Adorable Post
- Hilarious 'Alag Alag' Memes from Ayushmann's 'Dream Girl' Trailer Bring Twitter Together
- Instead of Putting Unsold Stuff in a Garbage Dump, Amazon Will Donate it Instead
- Microsoft Surface Pro 6 and Surface Book 2 Firmware Update Causing CPU Issues
- Ashes 2019: Ponting Advises Warner to Take Aggressive Route Against Broad