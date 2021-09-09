Delhi AIIMS Among 3 Hospitals to Conduct Phase 2/3 Trials of Bharat Biotech’s Nasal Shot

The clinical trial of Bharat Biotech’s intranasal vaccine will be conducted soon at Delhi’s All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Institute of Liver & Biliary Sciences and Gurunanak Hospital and INCLEN in Haryana’s Palwal.

Phase 2/3 clinical trials of the intranasal vaccine are likely to begin in the next two weeks as an application has been put to seek permission of the Ethics Committee. The Phase 3 trial will commence after the Phase 2 clinical trial is completed.

Bharat Biotech completed in June the Phase 1 clinical trial in healthy volunteers in the age group of 18-60 years for its intranasal vaccine, BBV154, and the interim data was submitted to the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO). According to govt sources, the data was well tolerated.

According to experts, a significant advantage of nasal vaccines is that they generate a strong immune response at the site of virus entry, which is, the nose. The virus can be stopped from entering the lungs and prevent damage. The vaccine is non-invasive and needle-free.

BBV154 is a chimpanzee adenovirus vectored vaccine candidate that is being developed by the Hyderabad-based vaccine maker in collaboration with the University of Washington School of Medicine at St Louis.

