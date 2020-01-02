Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi AIIMS' Professor Suresh Chandra Sharma Appointed Chairman of National Medical Commission

The NMC has been mandated with framing policies for regulating medical institutions and medical professionals in the country.

PTI

Updated:January 2, 2020, 6:58 PM IST
Image for representation (Image: PTI)

New Delhi: The head of Delhi AIIMS' ENT head-neck surgery department, Professor Suresh Chandra Sharma, was on Thursday appointed as the chairman of National Medical Commission (NMC), according to a Personnel Ministry order.

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Sharma for a period of three years or till the age of 70 years, it said.

Besides him, Rakesh Kumar Vats, the Secretary General in the Board of Governors of the Medical Council of India, has been appointed as secretary of the commission for a similar term.

whatsapp

