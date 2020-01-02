Delhi AIIMS' Professor Suresh Chandra Sharma Appointed Chairman of National Medical Commission
The NMC has been mandated with framing policies for regulating medical institutions and medical professionals in the country.
Image for representation (Image: PTI)
New Delhi: The head of Delhi AIIMS' ENT head-neck surgery department, Professor Suresh Chandra Sharma, was on Thursday appointed as the chairman of National Medical Commission (NMC), according to a Personnel Ministry order.
The NMC has been mandated with framing policies for regulating medical institutions and medical professionals in the country.
The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has approved the appointment of Sharma for a period of three years or till the age of 70 years, it said.
Besides him, Rakesh Kumar Vats, the Secretary General in the Board of Governors of the Medical Council of India, has been appointed as secretary of the commission for a similar term.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Mother Accidentally Gifts a 'Creepy' Mermaid Doll Stuffed with Cocaine to Daughter
- PUBG Mobile is Yet Again Copying Call of Duty Mobile With ‘Domination Mode’
- Rohit Shetty Reveals Downside of Working With Katrina Kaif
- If The FASTag For Your Car Is Not Read by Scanners at Toll Plazas, Your Trip is Free
- Aayush Sharma on Ayat Being Born on Salman Khan's Birthday: Bhai Asked for a Gift