Delhi Air Hostess Anissia Batra Was Under Influence of Alcohol When She Died, Reveals Report

Flight attendant Anissia Batra who allegedly committed suicide in south Delhi after facing harassment for dowry was under the influence of alcohol when she died, reported news agency ANI.The viscera report of Batra, who allegedly jumped off from the terrace of her residence following an argument with her husband Mayank Singhvi in July, revealed that excessive amount of alcohol was found in her blood.Police had suspected that the female flight attendant was upset with her husband after she discovered that he was a divorcee. A senior officer, who was privy to the probe, said Batra, who worked with a German airline, came to know a month ago that Singhvi was a divorcee.The woman’s family alleged that Singhvi used to physically abuse her and they also accused his parents of harassing her for dowry. Batra's family had claimed that Singhvi had started "physically abusing" her right from their honeymoon and in June this year, he had even assaulted her mother.Police had said the victim had sent a message to her husband that "he would see her dead face" before jumping off the balcony after the argument.Batra’s in-laws had surrendered before a court on November 1 after their bail plea was rejected.