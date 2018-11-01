Delhi Air Hostess Suicide Case: Court Rejects Bail Plea of Victim’s In-laws

The in-laws of Anissia Batra, a flight attendant who allegedly committed suicide in south Delhi after facing harassment for dowry, surrendered before a court on Thursday after their bail plea was rejected.Batra, 39, allegedly jumped off from the terrace of her residence following an argument with her husband Mayank Singhvi in July.Police had suspected that the female flight attendant was upset with her husband after she discovered that he was a divorcee. A senior officer, who was privy to the probe, said Batra, who worked with a German airline, came to know a month ago that Singhvi was a divorcee.The woman’s family alleged that Singhvi used to physically abuse her and they also accused his parents of harassing her for dowry.Police had said the victim had sent a message to her husband that "he would see her dead face" before jumping off the balcony after the argument.Batra's family had claimed that Singhvi had started "physically abusing" her right from their honeymoon and in June this year, he had even assaulted her mother.