Delhi Air Hostess Suicide Case: Former Miss India Says Accused Once Chased Her With Knife
Anissia Batra, who worked with a German airline, had allegedly jumped from the terrace of her house in July. Her husband Mayank Singhvi was arrested on the charge of dowry death.
File photo of Anissia Batra with her husband Mayank Singhvi.
New Delhi: A former Miss India, earlier engaged to the husband of a female flight attendant who allegedly committed suicide in south Delhi, told police he had assaulted her and chased her with a knife, sources said.
Anissia Batra, who worked with a German airline, had allegedly jumped from the terrace of her house in July. Her husband Mayank Singhvi was arrested on the charge of dowry death.
The police filed a status report in the Delhi High Court in the case on Monday.
The court has reserved its verdict in the matter.
The police opposed the anticipatory bail plea of Singhvi's parents saying they have sufficient evidence in the case against Mayank and his parents, sources said.
The case was transferred to the Crime Branch in July after Anissia's family alleged inadequacies in the manner the local police carried out the investigation, a senior police officer said.
Sources said, the status report in the case, says Mayank had anger issues, and had even assaulted his former fiance.
The woman, who had won Miss India beauty pageant contest, was engaged to Mayank, but had called off her engagement after he had threatened her and chased her with a knife, sources said.
The incident took place four-five years ago. After the woman learnt about Anissia's suicide, she herself approached the police and recorded the statement.
Anissia's father, a retired major general, had in his complaint to police on June 27, stated that he was filing the report as a precautionary measure against any harm to his daughter which may come from her husband or her in-laws.
The 39-year-old flight attendant allegedly jumped to death from the terrace of her residence in south Delhi's Panchsheel Park.
As per the post-mortem report, the injuries on her body were due to a fall, sources stated.
