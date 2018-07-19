English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
'My Husband has Locked Me up, Please Call Police': Delhi Air Hostess' Last Message to Friend
Anissia Batra (39), who worked with a German airline, allegedly jumped from the terrace of her house on Friday. The victim's family has alleged that her husband Mayank Singhvi used to physically abuse her.
Anisiya Batra was in her 40s and worked with a German airline.
New Delhi: The lawyer of the thirty-nine-year-old female flight attendant, who allegedly committed suicide in south Delhi's Panchsheel Park, said the victim was locked inside a room and wanted to call police.
Speaking to ANI, Anissia Batra's lawyer said "minutes before she allegedly committed suicide, the victim had messaged her friends to call the police. Moreover, the door of the room she was kept in was locked from the outside."
Anissia allegedly jumped off from the terrace of her residence following an argument with her husband Mayank Singhvi on Friday.
Police suspected that the female flight attendant was upset with her husband as she had recently discovered that he was a divorcee. The senior officer, who was privy to the probe, said Anissia, who worked with a German airline, came to know a month ago that Singhvi was a divorcee.
They had got married on February 23, 2016 and it was a love marriage.
"He had not told her about his first marriage. After she found out about his earlier relationship, she was quite hurt. It is suspected that
they must have had arguments over it," said the officer.
Her family alleged that Singhvi used to physically abuse her and they also accused his parents of harassing her for dowry.
Singhvi was arrested on Monday and was produced in a city court on Tuesday that sent him to judicial custody for 14 days.
"We will apply for his custody after recording the statements of witnesses," the official added.
A family friend of the victim said the police informed them about Singhvi's court hearing half an hour before her cremation.
"The cremation was planned for 12 pm today. The police were aware about it. We were told that the hearing would take place at 2 pm but at 11:30 am we were informed that the hearing was re-scheduled for 12 pm. This is unacceptable and inhuman on the part of police," said the friend who did not wish to be named.
She claimed that Batra's brother did not even get a chance to say goodbye to her.
The police said that it was the duty of the investigating officer to inform the complainant's family about the hearing.
Her family also accused the police of not arresting Singhvi's parents, despite them also being "responsible" for her death.
"Singhvi's family have used influence. We need media support. His parents should also be arrested because they have constantly instigated fights between them," she alleged.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Romil Baaniya said Singhvi's parents had been granted exemption from joining the probe by the court till July 20 on personal grounds.
They would be questioned after that, he said.
The officer said the victim's parents told the magistrate that Batra was harassed for dowry and they would be speaking to her parents.
Baaniya also said they would try to ascertain the reason for the argument between the couple, following which Batra had allegedly jumped from the terrace.
The victim had sent a message to her husband that "he would see her dead face" before taking the extreme step, police said.
Batra's family alleged that her husband used to "physically assault" her and also ask for money. Another issue the couple had a fight about was Batra selling off her flat in Vasant Vihar, he said.
The officer said Singhvi, a software engineer in Gurgaon, used to earn Rs four crore per year and gifted luxurious items to Batra. He had even gifted her a BWW on her birthday. The BMW was seized by the police.
Batra's family claimed that Singhvi had started "physically abusing" her right from their honeymoon and in June this year, he had even assaulted her mother.
(with PTI inputs)
Edited by: Puja Menon
