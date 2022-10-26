Delhi's Post-Diwali 'Very Poor' Air Best in 7 Yrs, CM Kejriwal Says Still a Long Way to Go; Pollution 30% Less Than Last Year

While Delhi recorded “very poor” air quality the morning after Diwali, it is, as per data, the least polluted Diwali that the city has seen in seven years and the Aam Aadmi Party-led government has credited the efforts of the people but said that there is still a long way to go.

His remarks came a day after Diwali when the Air Quality Index in the national capital stood at the ‘very poor’ category. The situation, however, was relatively better than previous years due to favourable meteorological conditions which diluted the effect of many residents flouting a firecracker ban and stubble burning.

Delhi environment minister Gopal Rai said there was 30 per cent less pollution on Diwali in Delhi as compared to last year. The air quality index (AQI) stood at 323 on Tuesday (the day after Diwali) as compared to 462 last year, he said.

Delhi Air Pollution Latest Updates:

“People of Delhi were very thoughtful on Diwali this year and I want to thank them. Today, the pollution level is the lowest in five years,” Rai told reporters on the sidelines of an event where he launched 150 mobile anti-smog guns. He said the anti-smog guns will be deployed at 40 spots across the capital where air pollution is high.

The minister said that there has been a decline of 30 per cent in pollution level as compared to the previous year but added that the AQI is still worrying.. “The AQI of 323 is still worrying and tells us that air pollution will increase in the coming days,” he said. Rai further claimed the Punjab government controlled stubble burning in the state without support from the Centre.

“Punjab reported 1,019 incidents of stubble burning on Diwali day (Monday) as compared to 3,032 on Diwali last year. “On the other hand, farm fires have increased in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh,” he said.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said the results of efforts made by Delhi residents to curb pollution in the city are encouraging but there is still a long way to go. His remarks came a day after Diwali when the air quality in the national capital was recorded in the ‘very poor’ category. The situation, however, was relatively better than previous years due to favourable meteorological conditions which diluted the effect of many residents flouting a firecracker ban and stubble burning.

Delhi’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 326 at 8 am. “Delhiites are working hard in the field of pollution. There have been very encouraging results but there is still a long way to go. We will make Delhi the best city in the world,” Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.

Emissions from firecrackers and farm fires have contributed significantly to Delhi’s PM2.5 pollution on Diwali over the years. Their share this year was relatively less than previous years due to reduced bursting of firecrackers and moderately warm and windier conditions which prevented rapid accumulation of pollutants.

Delhi had recorded an AQI of 382 on Diwali last year, 414 in 2020, 337 in 2019, 281 in 2018, 319 in 2017, and 431 in 2016, according to Central Pollution Control Board data. An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

-Delhi Records ‘Very Poor’ AQI the Morning After Diwali

Delhi recorded “very poor” air quality on Tuesday, a day after Diwali, as residents flouted the ban on firecrackers in many parts of the capital on Diwali night, but the pollution levels for the next day were the lowest since 2015 thanks to favourable meteorological conditions that diluted the effect of the fireworks and stubble burning.

However, the neighbouring cities of Ghaziabad (266), Noida (299), Greater Noida (272), Gurugram (292) and Faridabad (289) reported “poor” air quality. An air quality index (AQI) between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

The firecracker emissions pushed the PM2.5 concentration at most places in the capital over 550 micrograms per cubic metre by 1 am. However, the PM2.5 levels dropped below 150 micrograms per cubic metre by 4 pm due to warm and windier conditions, which are favourable for the dispersion of pollutants. PM2.5 are fine particles that are 2.5 microns or less in diameter and can travel deep into the respiratory tract, reaching the lungs and entering the bloodstream.

Delhi recorded an AQI of 310 at 11 pm on Monday. It increased to 326 by 6 am on Tuesday, remained stable till 9 am and started decreasing thereafter. The 24-hour average AQI at 4 pm stood at 303, the lowest for the day after Diwali since 2015, when the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) started maintaining air quality data.

Delhi’s AQI on the day after Diwali stood at 360 in 2015, 445 in 2016, 403 in 2017, 390 in 2018, 368 in 2019, 435 in 2020 and 462 in 2021. Since Diwali was observed early in the season this year, moderately warm and windier conditions prevented rapid accumulation of pollutants from firecrackers bursting and reduced the effect of stubble burning.

