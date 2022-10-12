Delhi May Not Turn into a 'Gas Chamber' This Diwali. News18 Explains Why

We all know Delhi becomes a “gas chamber” post Diwali every year. But this time, it could be different. As Delhi is falling this October instead of November, experts have predicted people in the national capital are likely to witness a less polluted festival of lights this year.

Experts of System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR)-Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) said that the pollution levels spike in November, which is much cooler than October in cities like Delhi, as cold air tends to trap pollutants near the earth’s surface.

Cities like Mumbai and Pune would also see the same phenomenon like Delhi this time. Night temperatures also have a significant impact on air pollution. During Diwali, the air pollution sees tremendous rise due to bursting of firecrackers and reach hazardous levels in the national capital. Other factors like stubble burning also contribute to spike in pollution levels.

The Delhi government has put a complete ban on the sale, production and use of all types of crackers till January 1, 2023. The Supreme Court also refused to lift the ban on fire crackers in Delhi for now, saying that the matter will be heard again before Diwali holidays.

“Inversions occur during the cooler winter months like November, when atmospheric conditions become inverted, with warm air above the cool air preventing vertical mixing of air. The cold air traps pollutants near the surface, causing pollution levels to rise, especially during the night-time in colder months,” Times of India reported quoting Dr B S Murthy, project director of IITM- System of Air Quality Forecasting and Research (SAFAR).

Murthy said the post-monsoon rain favoured the dispersal of pollutants. “Besides, due to normal monsoon retreat, Delhi will avoid early extreme pollution events unlike in 2021 until the end of October,” he added.

Delhi’s Air Quality May Worsen from Mid-October

Due to the incessant rain in the last few days, Delhi breathed the cleanest air in over two years. The national capital has recorded 128 days of bad air quality (AQI is poor, very poor or severe) this year so far, the highest since 2017, when it saw 130 such days during the corresponding period.

However, Gufran Beig, founder project director, SAFAR, said the impact of widespread rain on Delhi’s air quality will disappear in four days and stagnant winter conditions will start prevailing in the region. He said that the city’s air quality may drop by mid-October.

“The satellites are currently capturing low fire counts due to rain and cloud cover. However, as farm fires will now be visible, stubble burning would impact the city’s air quality by mid-October, depending on the wind direction.”

Delhi battles a harsh winter pollution with a dense layer of fog engulfing the city and its adjoining areas every year, bringing days of toxic air, eye-stinging, coughing, and nausea for the residents.

Centre Directs State Govts to Combat Air Pollution

The Centre has directed the government in Delhi as well as its neighbouring states to step up their preparations to combat the rise in air pollution.

In the latest review meeting held on Tuesday, Union Minister of Environment, Forests and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav discussed the issue in light of the paddy stubble expected to be generated by the states this Kharif season ending October.

With crop fires already raging across villages in the neighbouring states of Punjab and Haryana, the government reviewed the action taken by the states so far, including the availability of crop residue management machinery, as well as its timely distribution among farmers. Expansion of area under bio-decomposers, an important strategy towards in-situ stubble management, was also discussed, along with activities to promote alternative usage of paddy straw as an economic resource.

