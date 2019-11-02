Delhi Air Pollution: Here are a Few Do’s and Don’ts to Protect One’s Self

Delhi Air Pollution | The pollution level in parts of Delhi is still in the "severe" category. This follows a public health emergency declared in Delhi and nearby areas by a Supreme Court-mandated panel on Friday and Delhi Chief Minister expressing concern over the deteriorating air condition in the national capital. The Delhi government has also declared schools to be shut due to the air quality index showing hazardous air conditions. They have also started distributing masks through private and government schools to help citizens combat the acrid weather conditions.

However, sporting masks and remaining indoors can only help a person in combatting air pollution that much. Here are a few tips, according to Free Press Journal, to avoid the possibility of illness stemming from pollution and how to increase immunity.

One of the best ways to keep oneself away from the detrimental effects of air pollution is by minimising the time one spends outdoors. According to the report, a few ways of doing it is by avoiding exercising outdoors during high-pollution levels, not stepping outside without a good-quality mask, avoiding stepping outside in adverse weather conditions (low temperature, chilly weather) and not burning garbage, wood or plastic, which could release toxic fumes.

Furthermore, the report adds that a change in diet could go a long way to help prepare the body better deal with toxins. Addition of food items that are rich in nutrients, are anti-inflammatory and can help detoxify one's body, adding to immunity is advised. The report also states that people need to include vitamin-C rich foods like amla, lemon, guava, oranges etc in their daily diet. Vitamin E consumption through sunflower seeds, almonds, avocados, salmon etc is also advised.

Consumption of natural anti-allergic foods like green tea, herbal tea, turmeric milk which has soothing effects on respiratory organs is another way to combat atmospheric toxicity.

The report also urges the use of Masks N95 and N99 to be sported before stepping outdoors.

The keeping of plants like aloe vera, which helps clear the air of dangerous carcinogens including benzene and formaldehyde, is also advised in the report.

