Delhi Air Pollution News Updates: Ban on Entry of Non-Essential Vehicles from Noida to Delhi; Overall AQI ‘Very Poor’ in National Capital

Delhi Air Pollution News Updates: In view of severe air pollution in Delhi, the Noida Traffic Police on Saturday announced restrictions on the entry of certain vehicles, including commercial and private ones, into the national capital from its borders. While the restrictions on selected category of vehicles will be from DND, Chilla Border and Kalindi Kunj sides, they will be provided a diverted route for going to their destinations, according to an advisory.

The air pollution in Delhi ameliorated from severe to very poor on Saturday due to favourable wind speed and a dip in the contribution of stubble burning. The 24-hour average air quality index stood at 381, a considerable improvement over the AQI of 447 a day ago, according to the Central Pollution Control Board.

It had jumped to 450 on Thursday, just a notch short of the ‘severe plus’ category, prompting the authorities to invoke the final stage of anti-pollution curbs, including a ban on non-BSVI diesel light motor vehicles.

Here are the top updates on Delhi air pollution:

• Air quality continues to dip in Delhi-NCR. The Air Quality Index (AQI) presently at 349 in Noida (UP) is in ‘Very Poor’ category, 304 in Gurugram (Haryana) also ‘Very Poor’. Delhi’s overall AQI currently in ‘Very Poor’ category at 339

• The air quality is likely to slip back into the severe category on Sunday morning due to shallow fog and improve thereafter, said Mahesh Palawat, vice president of meteorology and climate change at Skymet Weather.

• According to the advisory, the entry of BS-3 (petrol) and BS-4 (diesel) light four-wheeler vehicles to Delhi via Noida will remain restricted from DND, Chilla Border and Kalindi Kunj routes.

• “All trucks except those providing essential goods or services or those running on CNG or electric power are prohibited from entering Delhi via Noida,” the advisory stated. “Entry for diesel-operated medium goods vehicles and heavy goods vehicles except those engaged in essential goods and services is prohibited,” it added.

• The traffic advisory stated that all these vehicles can instead use the Yamuna Expressway or the Eastern Peripheral Expressway via Noida-Greater Noida Expressway to reach their destination as alternative routes.

• The hazardous pollution levels prompted the Delhi government to announce on Friday that primary schools would remain shut from Saturday and 50 per cent of its staff will work from home, while private offices have been advised to follow suit.

• In a bid to reduce vehicular emissions, Delhi’s Environment Minister Gopal Rai urged the chief ministers of Uttar Pradesh and Haryana to take measures to divert trucks carrying non-essential goods on peripheral expressways to avoid traffic jams at the capital’s borders.

Read all the Latest India News here