Air Pollution Updates: As Delhi Inhales Toxins, SC Raps Centre, Says 'Measures Taken Only When Situation Worsens'

The Supreme Court on Wednesday pulled up the Centre and ordered to lift all pollution restrictions only when the Air Quality Index is near 100 in the national capital. The apex court is hearing cases on Delhi air pollution as the residents gasp for fresh air.

The court responded to a senior advocate, who said that the government was not imposing fines on stubble burning as neighbouring states like Punjab and Uttar Pradesh are due polls in early 2022.

“There is a lot of expectations that court is not doing and govt is doing and pollution will come down, some paper said that due to measures of court 40% pollution has come down, we dont know if its correct or not," CJI said, as quoted by Bar and Bench. “Ultimately what will you do say it and we can add to it. Now you will review after three days and by the time levels. These restrictions have to come into play automatically," it added.

Supreme Court further pulled up Centre on the situation in the national capital and said, “when the weather becomes severe then measures are taken. The measures have to be taken in anticipation to stop air pollution. This is the National Capital, imagine the signal we are sending to the world."

Meanwhile, due to improved wind flow Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi was recorded at 280 on Wednesday morning, slightly better than Tuesday. For the past 20 days, AQI in the national capital has been oscillating between ‘very poor’ and ‘severe’ categories. As per the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR), a central forecasting agency, the PM 10 was recorded at 220 in the ‘moderate’ category, while PM 2.5 was recorded in the ‘poor’ category.

R K Jenamani, senior scientist at India Meteorological Department told the Times of India, “The wind speed picked up to 8-12kmph during the afternoon, but calm wind was recorded during evening hours." Another Met official said, “Strong winds blew on Monday and the speed even touched 25kmph. Due to relatively better winds on Monday, the air quality started improving from Monday afternoon. Hence, the 24-hour average AQI of Delhi improved to the ‘poor’ category on Tuesday at 4 pm. The wind speed again deteriorated on Tuesday evening, and calm wind leads to accumulation of pollutants."

According to Air Quality Early Warning System for Delhi, the air quality is likely to remain in the “poor" or the lower end of “very poor" category on Wednesday and the “very poor" category from Thursday.

However, the wind speed is expected to be low for the next three-four days, Jenamani added. The visibility at Safdarjung, the city’s base station, and Palam were in the range of 1,500-2,200 metres.

SAFAR also stated that winds at transport level are likely to slow down and also change direction from northwest to south/southeast on Wednesday and north or northwest on November 25, leading to further improvement of air quality within ‘poor’ category. It has also been predicted that local surface winds are relatively low for the next three days that will reduce the dispersion of pollutants.

Meanwhile, the effective stubble fire count is 770 and its share in Delhi’s PM2.5 is 3 per cent. SAFAR added, Surface winds are likely to increase from November 27, ao air quality is likely to be within ‘poor’ category for the next three days.

