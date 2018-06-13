English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi Air Quality Crosses 'Severe' Mark After Dust Storm in Western India
The recent dust storm in western parts of India has deteriorated the air quality in Delhi, as the particulate matter levels have spiked.
Image for Representation (File photo/PTI)
New Delhi: The air quality in Delhi today deteriorated beyond the "severe" level after a ground-level dust storm in western India which increased coarser particles in the air, the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB)data showed.
The CPCB data indicated that the PM10 (particles with diameter less than 10mm) level was beyond "severe" at 778 in Delhi-NCR area and 824 in Delhi particularly, leading to hazy conditions and limited visibility.
Gufran Beig, a scientist at the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research Institute, said the recent dust storm deteriorated the air quality in Delhi-NCR.
"There was a ground-level dust storm in the western part of the country that increased drastically coarser particles in the air, causing a spike in pollution levels in Delhi," he said. But the air quality should improve later today, he added.
"Such dust storms accompanied by high-speed winds (30-40 kmph) do not last too long due to which the air quality will return to normal by this evening," Beig added.
According to CPCB, the Air Quality Index (AQI) at several places in Delhi crossed the 500-mark, with east Delhi's Anand Vihar area recording an AQI of 891.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered Good, 51-100 Satisfactory, 101-200 Moderate, 201-300 Poor, 301-400 Very Poor, and 401-500 Severe.
Also Watch
The CPCB data indicated that the PM10 (particles with diameter less than 10mm) level was beyond "severe" at 778 in Delhi-NCR area and 824 in Delhi particularly, leading to hazy conditions and limited visibility.
Gufran Beig, a scientist at the Centre-run System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research Institute, said the recent dust storm deteriorated the air quality in Delhi-NCR.
"There was a ground-level dust storm in the western part of the country that increased drastically coarser particles in the air, causing a spike in pollution levels in Delhi," he said. But the air quality should improve later today, he added.
"Such dust storms accompanied by high-speed winds (30-40 kmph) do not last too long due to which the air quality will return to normal by this evening," Beig added.
According to CPCB, the Air Quality Index (AQI) at several places in Delhi crossed the 500-mark, with east Delhi's Anand Vihar area recording an AQI of 891.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered Good, 51-100 Satisfactory, 101-200 Moderate, 201-300 Poor, 301-400 Very Poor, and 401-500 Severe.
Also Watch
-
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
-
Tuesday 12 June , 2018
Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
-
Friday 08 June , 2018
Can Delhi Be A Full State?
News18 Explains: Ramzan Ceasefire Has Been Successful So Far, Will It Last?
Tuesday 12 June , 2018 Interview: Sunil Chhetri & Manohar Bhat (KIA Motors) on FIFA World Cup 2018, OMBC
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Monday 11 June , 2018 Fifa WC 2018 : 32 Teams | 12 Stadiums | 1 Guide of Stadiums
Friday 08 June , 2018 Can Delhi Be A Full State?
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- New Suzuki Access 125 With Combined Brake System - Detailed Image Gallery
- Live Cricket Score, England vs Australia, 1st ODI at The Oval
- Son Ditches Coffin to Bury Father, Uses BMW Worth Rs 1.1 Crore Instead
- The Nun Trailer: Pray For Forgiveness as The Valak's Story Is Here to Scare You Out of Your Wits
- Woman Takes NASA to Court Over Neil Armstrong's 'Piece of Moon' Gift