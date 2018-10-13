Delhi Air Quality Hits an Alarming Low as Stubble Burning Begins in Punjab, Haryana

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) has worsened on Saturday morning after briefly recovering from pollution in the last few days.In the wake of stubble burning in neighbouring states like Punjab and Haryana, according to the System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), the AQI was 699 on Saturday morning. This is considered way above hazardous level.For the uninitiated, the AQI is a number that determines how polluted the air currently is or how polluted it is forecast to become. An AQI between 0-50 is considered good, 51-100 satisfactory, 101-200 moderate, 201-300 poor, 301-400 very poor, and 401-500 severe.Earlier, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) had predicted a drop in the air quality due to change in direction of wind, which is now flowing from areas in Haryana and Punjab where stubble burning is taking place.However, it is not just in Delhi where the air quality is deteriorating. The millennium city, Mumbai has been covered with haze for the past two days. Despite the AQI being 175, which is considered moderately polluted, but is still high by Mumbai's standards.A week before, the PM10 level (presence of particles with diameter less than 10mm) was at 208 in Delhi and the PM2.5 level (presence of particles with diameter less than 2.5 mm) in the city was 104, according to a data by SAFAR.On Friday, Delhi Lt Governor Anil Baijal reviewed the progress on works being undertaken to cut down pollution level across the city.The Governor was apprised about the status of creation and use of adequate public facilities; strengthening of policing/deployment of police to regulate traffic and pedestrian movement in area (both Delhi and UP sides); intensification of drives against traffic violations; cancellation of permit for repeated violations, among other issues.Meanwhile, the SDMC has asked the NBCC and the DMRC to adhere to the instructions of the NGT related to construction and demolition, failing which a suitable action will be initiated, the civic body said in a statement.