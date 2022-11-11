Delhi Air Quality Slips Back to 'Very Poor', IGI Airport Issues Advisory Over Low Visibility

The Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport issued a low visibility advisory on Friday as a layer of smog shrouded several parts of Delhi. The air quality in the national capital deteriorated to the ‘very poor’ category today, after showing marginal improvement over the last few days.

According to the advisory issued, low visibility procedures are in progress at the Delhi Airport. “All flight operations are presently normal. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information,” it said.

The national capital’s overall Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 331 at 9 am, Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data showed. An AQI between 201 and 300 is considered ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

The city recorded a minimum temperature of 14.6 degrees Celsius, a notch above normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The relative humidity was 79 per cent at 8:30 pm, the weather agency said.

The weather department has forecast mainly clear skies during the day. The maximum temperature is expected to settle at 29 degrees Celsius.

The Delhi government had on Monday decided to reopen primary classes from November 9 and revoke the order asking 50 per cent of its staff to work from home in view of an “improvement” in the city’s air quality over the last few days.

The Commission for Air Quality Management said on Thursday that it will review the air pollution situation in Delhi on Friday.

(With PTI inputs)

Read all the Latest India News here