Delhi Air Quality Turns 'Hazardous' as Stubble Burning Begins. But Met Says It's a Marginal 'Improvement'

The air quality in Delhi deteriorated on Monday morning as the pollutants increased, turning the atmosphere in several areas 'hazardous'. According to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data, the Air Quality Index was recorded 'poor' with 275 AQI in Anand Vihar, 263 in Rohini, 275 in ITO and 229 in Nehru Nagar

"I felt irritation in my eyes when I went for morning walk and faced breathing problems," a residents was quoted as saying by ANI.

Delhi: Air Quality Index is at 275 in Anand Vihar, at 263 in Rohini, at 275 in ITO, and 229 in Nehru Nagar; all four in 'poor' category, according to Delhi Pollution Control Committee (DPCC) data. pic.twitter.com/oNc7kPDaaj — ANI (@ANI) October 12, 2020

However, a report in Hindustan Times quoted the scientists at the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Union Ministry of Earth Sciences (MoES) as saying that the pollution levels in the national capital are likely to decrease on Monday after five days of poor air and reach the moderate zone.

The report further showed data that stated Delhi's average AQI reading, as per the CPCB was 216 on Sunday, which was marginally better than Saturday's 221. The System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (Safar), which is under the MoES, also predicted that a shift in Delhi's surface wind direction would help improve the quality of air "marginally".

The Delhi government is already prepping up to fight pollution with a 'green war room' at the Delhi Secretariat to monitor air contamination levels in the city this winter.

Delhi Environment Minister Gopal Rai said a 10-member team has been set up to monitor the levels of primary pollutants, measures taken to curb pollution and status of complaints received through Green Delhi mobile application. Satellite data related to farm fires in the neighbouring states will also be analysed in the green war room.

There are different agencies working to deal with the problem of air pollution in Delhi. The green war room has been set up to coordinate their efforts, Rai said.

He said the control room will work towards ensuring stricter enforcement of guidelines to check dust pollution at construction and demolition sites, ready-mix concrete plants, and garbage burning.

This anti-dust campaign will continue in mission mode till October 15 and strict action will be taken against the violators, he said. The environment minister said the pollution levels at 13 hotspots in the city and the steps taken to bring them down will also be monitored via the green war room.

He added that daily reports on the number of complaints received and grievances redressed will be sent to Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal.

A Supreme Court-mandated pollution control authority on Thursday said stricter measures to fight air pollution will come into force from October 15 in Delhi and its neighbourhood as part of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

The Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority directed the governments of Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to ban the use of diesel generators, barring for essential or emergency services, in the national capital and the vicinity towns of Ghaziabad, Noida, Greater Noida, Faridabad and Gurugram.

Large construction projects, including highways and metro, will provide undertaking to the state pollution control boards/pollution control committees that they will assure adherence to the prescribed norms for dust management, EPCA chief Bhure Lal said in a letter to the states.

The pollution watchdog also said barring some economic activities, such as stopping construction work and plying of trucks, as emergency measures to control pollution will put pressure on an already stressed economy amid the coronavirus pandemic. "We should try and avert the need to take other emergency measures for pollution control the economy is already under stress post-lockdown. Therefore, our combined effort is to ensure that there is no further disruption," it said in the letter.