Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Maharashtra & Haryana Assembly Elections 2019 Latest News
Associate PartnerAssociate Partner
  
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
Diwali 2019
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Air Quality Turns Hazardous: Here are 5 Ways to Stay Safe and Healthy

Morning walks and doing exercise in the morning are good for health as one gets to breathe fresh air. But since the air quality in Delhi and NCR has plummeted, it will only harm the body.

Trending Desk

Updated:October 28, 2019, 1:23 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Delhi Air Quality Turns Hazardous: Here are 5 Ways to Stay Safe and Healthy
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.

A day after Diwali, air quality in Delhi on Monday deteriorated to the "hazardous" level. According to government's air quality monitor, SAFAR Delhi's overall air quality index on Monday morning stood at 506. The AQI at 4 am touched 999 in Delhi.

An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe". Above 500 is "severe-plus emergency" category.

Air quality in the national capital has been plummeting to dangerous levels around Diwali every year mainly because of toxic smoke emitted from crackers.

The deteriorating air quality poses serious health risk to all and elderly people, children, people with low immunity and other ailments often bear the brunt of it.

As the Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) reeling under very poor air quality, here are a few tips people can follow to protect themselves as well as their family from air pollution.

Avoid morning walks

Morning walks and doing exercise in the morning are good for health as one gets to breathe fresh air. But since the air quality in Delhi and NCR has plummeted, it will only harm the body. There is a possibility of that tiny hazardous particle can enter lungs. People can instead do workout inside their homes.

Wear mask before stepping out

Before stepping out of house, people should make sure that they wear anti-pollution mask to prevent inhaling toxic air. Inhaling toxic air may lead to lung and other ailments.

Plant trees indoor

Houseplants are scientifically proved to be helpful in reducing air pollution. Several indoor plants such as Golden Pothos, Chinese evergreen (Aglaonema), Spider plants, among others are best in keeping air purified with the house.

Increase intake of immune boosting food

Following right diet is one of the key things during this time. To keep oneself safe and boost immunity, include healthy items like gooseberries, flaxseed oil, vitamin C-rich fruits and vegetables, vitamin E-rich food, honey, garlic, neem, green tea, oatmeal, carrot juice, among others.

Stay hydrated

People should not forget to stay hydrated and drink more water than usual time. Increase intake of vegetable and fruit juices.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram