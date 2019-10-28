Delhi Air Quality Turns Hazardous: Here are 5 Ways to Stay Safe and Healthy
Morning walks and doing exercise in the morning are good for health as one gets to breathe fresh air. But since the air quality in Delhi and NCR has plummeted, it will only harm the body.
A day after Diwali, air quality in Delhi on Monday deteriorated to the "hazardous" level. According to government's air quality monitor, SAFAR Delhi's overall air quality index on Monday morning stood at 506. The AQI at 4 am touched 999 in Delhi.
An AQI between 0-50 is considered "good", 51-100 "satisfactory", 101-200 "moderate", 201-300 "poor", 301-400 "very poor", and 401-500 "severe". Above 500 is "severe-plus emergency" category.
Air quality in the national capital has been plummeting to dangerous levels around Diwali every year mainly because of toxic smoke emitted from crackers.
The deteriorating air quality poses serious health risk to all and elderly people, children, people with low immunity and other ailments often bear the brunt of it.
As the Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) reeling under very poor air quality, here are a few tips people can follow to protect themselves as well as their family from air pollution.
Avoid morning walks
Morning walks and doing exercise in the morning are good for health as one gets to breathe fresh air. But since the air quality in Delhi and NCR has plummeted, it will only harm the body. There is a possibility of that tiny hazardous particle can enter lungs. People can instead do workout inside their homes.
Wear mask before stepping out
Before stepping out of house, people should make sure that they wear anti-pollution mask to prevent inhaling toxic air. Inhaling toxic air may lead to lung and other ailments.
Plant trees indoor
Houseplants are scientifically proved to be helpful in reducing air pollution. Several indoor plants such as Golden Pothos, Chinese evergreen (Aglaonema), Spider plants, among others are best in keeping air purified with the house.
Increase intake of immune boosting food
Following right diet is one of the key things during this time. To keep oneself safe and boost immunity, include healthy items like gooseberries, flaxseed oil, vitamin C-rich fruits and vegetables, vitamin E-rich food, honey, garlic, neem, green tea, oatmeal, carrot juice, among others.
Stay hydrated
People should not forget to stay hydrated and drink more water than usual time. Increase intake of vegetable and fruit juices.
