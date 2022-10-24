Delhi's Air Quality Worsens on Diwali Morning, Can Dip to 'Severe' Today. Here’s How

Pollution levels in Delhi crept up over Sunday night amid a drop in temperature and wind speed as people burst firecrackers in several parts of the city. The city’s air quality index (AQI) stood at 298 at 6 am on Monday, inching closer to the “very poor” category, as the city was yet again shrouded in thick smog.

The national capital on Sunday evening had reported a 24-hour average AQI of 259, the lowest for the day before Diwali in seven years.

Unfavourable meteorological conditions, which allowed accumulation of pollutants, combined with emissions from firecrackers and stubble burning led to the dip in air quality. The number of farm fires rose to 1,318, the highest this season so far.

Nineteen of the 35 monitoring stations in the city recorded air quality in the “very poor” category, while one (Anand Vihar) reported “severe” pollution levels. The neighbouring cities of Ghaziabad (300), Noida (299), Greater Noida (282), Gurugram (249) and Faridabad (248) reported poor air quality.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered “good”, 51 and 100 “satisfactory”, 101 and 200 “moderate”, 201 and 300 “poor”, 301 and 400 “very poor”, and 401 and 500 “severe”.

System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting And Research (SAFAR) had earlier predicted that the air quality may deteriorate to “very poor” on Monday morning due to calm winds and low temperatures which allow rapid accumulation of pollutants in the air.

It will continue to remain “very poor” if no firecrackers are burst, it said, however, the air quality may plunge to “severe” levels on the night of Diwali and continue to remain in the “red” zone for another day if firecrackers are burst like last year, SAFAR predicted.

The contribution of stubble burning to Delhi’s PM 2.5 pollution has so far remained low (up to five per cent) due to a slow transport-level wind speed. But, it is likely to increase to eight per cent on Monday.

Gufran Beig, founder project director, SAFAR, said the transport-level wind direction and speed is likely to become “very favourable” for transport of smoke from stubble burning from Monday afternoon.

“It will increase the share of stubble burning in Delhi’s PM 2.5 pollution to 15-18 per cent on October 25 and push the air quality into the ‘severe’ category,” he said. The Indian Agricultural Research Institute reported 902 farm fires in Punjab, 217 in Haryana and 109 in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday evening.

(With PTI inputs)

