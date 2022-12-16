Delhi Airport Chaos: Centre in Action, 5 New X-ray Machines at T3; IndiGo's New 'Arrival Time' Notice

A major reason behind the ease in congestion at Delhi Airport’s Terminal 3 is the five X-ray machines installed at the security-check area in the last nine days, Aviation Minister Scindia said on Friday.

In a tweet on Friday morning, the Union Minister of Civil Aviation said, “Within 9 days, @DelhiAirport has installed 5 x-ray machines at the security-check area, taking the total to 18 ATRS/x-ray machines — a major reason behind ease in congestion at T3."

#DelhiAirportWithin 9 days, @DelhiAirport has installed 5 x-ray machines at the security-check area, taking the total to 18 ATRS/x-ray machines — a major reason behind ease in congestion at T3. pic.twitter.com/lP85lyhc5L— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) December 16, 2022

Meanwhile, IndiGo has amended its airport advisory and has asked travelers to arrive at the Delhi airport 2.5 hours in advance. The airline had earlier this week advised its passengers to arrive at least 3.5 hours in advance so as to not miss their flight.

For some time now, air passengers have been complaining of long queues and overcrowding at the entrance as well as security queues at T3. Delhi Airport authorities were on Thursday asked by the Central government to demolish structures if needed, so as to create more space for security gates.

Read all the Latest India News here