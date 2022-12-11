Delhi Airport Congestion: 4-Point Action Plan Introduced, X-Ray Screening Increased, Addl Manpower | Details

An action plan is being implemented to address the problem of congestion at all terminals of the Delhi airport, the Civil Aviation Ministry said on Saturday. The move was prompted after some passengers took to social media to complain about long waiting hours and long queues, especially in Terminal 3 of the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

Some of the measures introduced include reducing the number of peak hour departures to 14 and increasing X-ray screening systems to 16 from 14 at present. Here are the measures introduced by airport operator DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd) under the 4-point action plan:

Discussions are underway with domestic airlines to reduce the number of flights operated during peak hours at the airport, especially at T3. The effort is to have 14 flights at T3, 11 in T2 and 8 in T1 during peak hours, which are from 5 am to 9 am and 4 pm to 8 pm. The reserve lounge would be demolished and two entry points at Gate 1A and Gate 8B at T3 would be converted for passenger usage. “We have deployed additional manpower to guide passengers, especially at the key choke points and shifted one additional X-Ray machine," a DIAL official told PTI. DIAL is leveraging technology, wherever possible, like use of AI-based passenger tracking system for proactive monitoring and messaging to passengers and airport employees on waiting time. The current 14 X-ray screening systems will be enhanced by adding two additional X-ray screening systems, people familiar with the matter said. This will take the total X-ray systems to 16.

The spokesperson said the number of departures during the peak hours at T3 has declined from 22 during the pre-pandemic period to 19 in November, and discussions are on to look at further reducing the flight numbers.

IGIA, also the country’s largest airport, has three terminals — T1, T2 and T3. All international flights as well as some domestic services operate from T3. On an average, it handles around 1.90 lakh passengers and about 1,200 flights daily.

The officials said an additional X-ray machine has been installed at T3 domestic and more manpower has been deployed in the ATRS (Automatic Tray Retrieval System) area to help passengers for tray preparation and congestion management. Awareness posters have also been put at the entry gates to make sure that passengers are ready with boarding cards.

(with inputs from PTI)

