Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Delhi Airport Issues Travel Advisory as Rangpuri Road to Remain Closed for Expansion Work

The traffic coming from Rangpuri Road will be diverted to Central Spine Road, connecting terminals 2 and 3 respectively, from Mahipalpur.

PTI

Updated:February 18, 2020, 10:17 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Delhi Airport Issues Travel Advisory as Rangpuri Road to Remain Closed for Expansion Work
Representative Image

New Delhi: Delhi airport on Tuesday advised passengers to leave from home 10-15 minutes early as a road connecting it with Rangpuri on the National Highway 8 will be closed for over a year to carry out the airport expansion work.

The traffic coming from Rangpuri roundabout will be diverted to central spine road, connecting terminals 2 and 3 from Mahipalpur, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a press statement.

"A road connecting Delhi airport with Rangpuri on National Highway 8 would be closed for over a year from tomorrow afternoon to carry out construction work of Eastern Cross Taxiway (ECT), under the Phase 3A expansion plan," it said.

For smooth movement of passengers coming to terminals 2 and 3 from Shiva Murti, Dwarka and Gurgaon, the DIAL noted that it has built and commissioned "Radisson Bypass Road", connecting Rangpuri with the airport via central spine road.

The DIAL said it “has put up signage at strategic locations regarding diversion for the convenience of passengers.”

"The diversion is unlikely to have any significant impact on the commuting time of the airport-bound passengers. However, they are advised to take 10-15 minutes of extra time while commuting towards Delhi airport to be on the safer side.”

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: ---
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram