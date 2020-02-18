Delhi Airport Issues Travel Advisory as Rangpuri Road to Remain Closed for Expansion Work
The traffic coming from Rangpuri Road will be diverted to Central Spine Road, connecting terminals 2 and 3 respectively, from Mahipalpur.
Representative Image
New Delhi: Delhi airport on Tuesday advised passengers to leave from home 10-15 minutes early as a road connecting it with Rangpuri on the National Highway 8 will be closed for over a year to carry out the airport expansion work.
The traffic coming from Rangpuri roundabout will be diverted to central spine road, connecting terminals 2 and 3 from Mahipalpur, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in a press statement.
"A road connecting Delhi airport with Rangpuri on National Highway 8 would be closed for over a year from tomorrow afternoon to carry out construction work of Eastern Cross Taxiway (ECT), under the Phase 3A expansion plan," it said.
For smooth movement of passengers coming to terminals 2 and 3 from Shiva Murti, Dwarka and Gurgaon, the DIAL noted that it has built and commissioned "Radisson Bypass Road", connecting Rangpuri with the airport via central spine road.
The DIAL said it “has put up signage at strategic locations regarding diversion for the convenience of passengers.”
"The diversion is unlikely to have any significant impact on the commuting time of the airport-bound passengers. However, they are advised to take 10-15 minutes of extra time while commuting towards Delhi airport to be on the safer side.”
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Love Aaj Kal Box Office Day 4: Kartik Aaryan, Sara Ali Khan's Film Earns Rs 31.26 Cr
- Arti Singh Says Krushna Abhishek was Upset with Her for Talking About Attempted Rape on Bigg Boss 13
- 'Hindu, not Hindutva': Why AAP Will be Conducting Monthly ‘Sundar Kand’ Readings for Hanuman in Delhi
- The Race to Launch India’s First 5G Smartphone is Completely Pointless
- Meet Fred, the Mini Service Horse, Who Travelled First Class to California