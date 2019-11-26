Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Airport May Get 'Air Train' Connecting it's Terminals by 2022

Currently, passengers at Delhi airport move from one terminal to another using shuttle bus service.

PTI

Updated:November 26, 2019, 12:48 PM IST
Delhi Airport May Get 'Air Train' Connecting it's Terminals by 2022
File photo of Delhi's IGI airport.

New Delhi: The Delhi airport is likely to get an 'air train' by 2022 for seamless movement of passengers between terminals, a source privy to the development said.

"By the time the current phase of expansion is over by 2022, Delhi airport will become quite big with annual passenger handling capacity reaching 10 crore. Therefore, an air train is being considered right now to be built by 2022," said a source privy to the development.

Currently, passengers at Delhi airport move from one terminal to another using shuttle bus service.

