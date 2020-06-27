INDIA

Delhi Airport on High Alert after Locust Swarms Spotted Nearby

Locusts cover the skies in Gurugram. (Image: Twitter)

  • IANS
  • Last Updated: June 27, 2020, 6:34 PM IST
Delhi's IGI Airport has been kept on high alert following swarm of locusts were spotted near to the key installation.

The spotting took place near to national highway 8's stretch which connects the national capital to Gurugram around 11am, sources said.

Accordingly, the airport was kept at high alert as operations could have been affected due to the incoming locust swarm.

However, due to a change in wind direction the swarm has moved in a complete ly different direction altogether.

"As of now operations are completely normal, but we are maintaining a lookout and coordinating with different agencies," sources said.

