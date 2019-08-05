Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Delhi Airport Plans Expansion to Increase Annual Passenger Capacity to 100 Million by 2022

The 'Phase 3A' infrastructure expansion - which includes construction of fourth runway, expansion of T1 apron area and development of dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiway - would be completed by June 2022, the DIAL said in a statement.

PTI

Updated:August 5, 2019, 7:30 PM IST
Delhi Airport Plans Expansion to Increase Annual Passenger Capacity to 100 Million by 2022
Representative image. File photo of New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport.
Loading...

New Delhi: The Delhi International Airport Limited is planning a major infrastructure expansion to increase its annual passenger handling capacity from around 75 million to 100 million by 2022, according to an official statement on Monday.

The 'Phase 3A' infrastructure expansion - which includes construction of fourth runway, expansion of T1 apron area and development of dual elevated Eastern Cross Taxiway - would be completed by June 2022, the Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said in the statement.

"These works, upon completion, would not only increase the passenger handling capacity of the Delhi airport to 100 million passengers per annum (MPPA) in the next three years, but also enhance the airside capacity to handle 140 MPPA," the DIAL said.

This means that if required, in future, the Delhi airport would be able to handle 140 MPPA.

Total Rs 9,800 crore would be the capital expenditure for the Phase 3A expansion plan, said I Prabhakara Rao, Deputy Managing Director, GMR Group.

The GMR Group has 54 per cent stake in the DIAL.

The DIAL stated that L&T has been entrusted entire engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) works of Phase 3A.

"The works (under Phase 3A) have begun on all the fronts," it added.

The DIAL said under the proposed plan, the entire T1 apron would be demolished and a new and expanded apron would be constructed to provide a higher capacity layout with 82 stands.

"The new T1 apron, apart from having an increased number of stands, would be equipped with latest technological upgrades including Visual Docking Guidance System, Fuel Hydrant System, Ground Power Units, Pre-conditioned Air, etc," it added.

Under phase 3A, a flyover would be constructed at Aerocity metro station junction to reduce travel time from T1 terminal to T3 terminal.

