Delhi Airport Receives Threat Calls Against 2 London-bound Air India Flights, Security Tightened

Security was tightened at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on Wednesday after it received threats against two London-bound Air India flights scheduled for tomorrow. According to the police, US-based secessionist group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has claimed that it will not allow these flights to operate.

"We have got inputs that Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has threatened that two Air India flights scheduled for London tomorrow won't be allowed to operate. The security has been tightened," said Rajeev Ranjan, DCP, Indira Gandhi International Airport.

Keeping the threat in mind, a meeting with all the stakeholders was conducted and the airport security was placed on on alert.