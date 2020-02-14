Take the pledge to vote

Delhi Airport Starts Doorstep Baggage Pick-up and Drop Service for Terminal 3

To avail the facility, a passenger can make a booking through CarterX website or app or counters at the airport for the baggage to be picked from their home in the National Capital Region (NCR).

PTI

February 14, 2020, 9:50 PM IST
Delhi Airport Starts Doorstep Baggage Pick-up and Drop Service for Terminal 3
Image for representation.

New Delhi: The Indira Gandhi International Airport on Friday announced that it has started a doorstep baggage transfer facility for passengers flying to and from its Terminal 3.

This service will also be extended to Terminal 1 and Terminal 2 of the airport, stated the press release by GMR group-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL).

"The service has been introduced (at Terminal 3) in collaboration with Bengaluru based 'CarterX'," it said.

To avail the facility, a passenger can make a booking through CarterX website or app or counters at the airport for the baggage to be picked from their home in the National Capital Region (NCR).

"Each bag thus booked is then secured in a separate tamper-resistant sealable bags, which are marked and bar-coded for easy identification. On arrival at the airport, passengers can collect their baggage at the departure forecourt area and proceed for check-in," the press release explained.

Similarly, if luggage has to be sent from the airport, passengers can book the service online or at the baggage pick-up and drop counter, located in meeters and greeters area of Terminal 3.

The baggage can be delivered from the airport to locations in Delhi/NCR region, Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, the press release noted.

"All the baggage booked for pick-up and drop facility are insured by the service provider agency...Soon, this booking facility would be available through Delhi airport's website," it stated.

Passengers availing this facility will have to provide the date of service for pick-up or delivery, flight details, delivery location, it added.

"After payment of service fee, the baggage would be brought to arrival/departure area. The passenger can also track their baggage in transit on phone/tablet," the release stated.

