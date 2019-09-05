Delhi Airport to Start Trial Run of Facial Recognition Entry at T3 from Tomorrow

New Delhi: The Delhi airport on Thursday stated that it will start a three-month trial of biometric facial recognition entry system for domestic passengers of Vistara airline at Terminal 3 from September 6.

"With this technology, passengers' entry would be automatically processed based on facial recognition system at all checkpoints, including airport entry, entry into security checks, and aircraft boarding," the GMR-led Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said on Thursday.

After successful completion of the trial, the DIAL said this facial recognition facility would be officially launched at Terminal 3, and subsequently at other terminals of Delhi airport.

"The enrolment process for passengers with valid flight tickets and government ID proofs will start at the registration kiosk," the airport operator said.

Post this, their facial details will be captured by a camera. Simultaneously, the documents provided by a passenger will be validated by a Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel present at the kiosk.

"He will physically check the applicant's ID proof and confirm on the system. Subsequently, the passenger can approach the dedicated departure e-gate, which is fitted with facial recognition

cameras," the DIAL stated.

The e-gates will open automatically after the facial recognition process is completed. The passenger can then proceed towards the check-in counters to drop their bags.

If they are not carrying any bags, they can head straight to security screening, where the facial recognition cameras are installed.

"Once the passenger clears the security screening formality, he can go and board his flight through the dedicated boarding e-gates. These gates too open automatically after the camera recognises the passenger's registered face," the DIAL explained.

During the trial period, the biometric details will be stored temporarily only to enable the departure process, it added.

"As soon as the flight departs, data of the registered passengers will be deleted. There will be no storage of the biometric details by the airport," the DIAL clarified.

The DIAL spokesperson said, "Participation in the trials is purely voluntary and at discretion of passengers. A suitable consent form will be signed by passengers. This trial will run for three months. Subsequent roll-out plans will be made."

