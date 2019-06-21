Alcoholic Relative Kills 23-year-old Delhi Woman, Critically Injures Her Hubby for 'Getting Him Sacked'
The accused suspected that he was sacked because his cousin Mangal and his wife Sita had complained to their boss about him, a senior police officer said.
Representational Image (Reuters)
New Delhi: A 23-year-old woman died and her husband severely injured in southeast Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin area after they were allegedly beaten up by a relative who suspected that he had lost his job because of the couple, police said Thursday.
However, the accused, Rati Ram, told police that he attacked Sita and her husband Mangal (25) as he was angry after he got an electric shock from a wire dangling from the gate of their house.
Ram is Mangal's cousin. The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday and we received information around 1.30 am, police said.
All three worked as labourers with Tara Chand contractor at the Public Works Department (PWD), they said.
According to Mangal's statement to police, Ram was sacked by his boss two days ago as he was a troublemaker, who often fought with his colleagues and was addicted to alcohol.
The accused suspected that he was sacked because Mangal and Sita had complained to their boss about him, a senior police officer said.
In revenge, Rati Ram beat the couple with a baton while they were sleeping in their shanty along with their six-month-old daughter, police said, adding that he first attacked Mangal and when Sita came in between, he thrashed her.
Sita suffered injuries on her head while Mangal, who also sustained injuries, managed to escape, the officer said.
The couple was rushed to the AIIMS, where Sita was declared brought dead, and Mangal was undergoing treatment, police said.
During the investigation, two teams were sent to the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station and the ISBT, Anand Vihar.
The timing for trains to Tikamgarh, Lalitpur district, was obtained from the railway enquiry.
Thereafter, a trap was laid and the accused was nabbed from Sarai Kale Khan, a senior police officer said.
Police said the accused who was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident had been detained.
A case under relevant sections of the IPC had been registered against him, they added.
During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he consumed liquor on Thursday evening and when he came near the Mangal's shanty, he sustained an electric shock from a loose wire, the officer said.
He held Mangal responsible for the electric shock. As he was angry with the couple for his sacking, he picked a wooden baton and assaulted them, police said, adding that Rati Ram was a driver by profession and was unmarried.
Also Watch
-
What It Means To Be Lok Sabha Speaker
-
Thursday 20 June , 2019
Union Budget 2019: Ten Things That India Expects From FM Nirmala Sitharaman's Maiden Budget
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
BJP MPs Greet Owaisi With ‘Jai Shree Ram’ Slogans, He Retorts With ‘Allahu Akbar’ And ‘Jai Hind’ Slogan
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Over 250 Tourists Stranded In Sikkim's Zima Rescued
-
Tuesday 18 June , 2019
Ground Report: Acute Encephalitis Syndrome Kills 129 children in Bihar
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Beer, Goat and Dogs: The Bizarre Avatars of Yoga to Try This International Yoga Day
- Marvel Announces Re-release of Avengers Endgame, Fans Flood Twitter with Avatar Memes
- Jeff Bezos Sees Lunar Ice Reservoir as Potential Rocket Fuel Source
- Dogs Trained by Researchers Detect Lung Cancer with Almost 100 Percent Accuracy
- Kia Seltos SUV Unveiled in India, Gets Connectivity Features and 10.25-inch Touchscreen
Photogallery
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s