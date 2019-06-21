Alcoholic Relative Kills 23-year-old Delhi Woman, Critically Injures Her Hubby for 'Getting Him Sacked'

New Delhi: A 23-year-old woman died and her husband severely injured in southeast Delhi's Hazrat Nizamuddin area after they were allegedly beaten up by a relative who suspected that he had lost his job because of the couple, police said Thursday.

However, the accused, Rati Ram, told police that he attacked Sita and her husband Mangal (25) as he was angry after he got an electric shock from a wire dangling from the gate of their house.

Ram is Mangal's cousin. The incident took place on the intervening night of Wednesday and Thursday and we received information around 1.30 am, police said.

All three worked as labourers with Tara Chand contractor at the Public Works Department (PWD), they said.

According to Mangal's statement to police, Ram was sacked by his boss two days ago as he was a troublemaker, who often fought with his colleagues and was addicted to alcohol.

The accused suspected that he was sacked because Mangal and Sita had complained to their boss about him, a senior police officer said.

In revenge, Rati Ram beat the couple with a baton while they were sleeping in their shanty along with their six-month-old daughter, police said, adding that he first attacked Mangal and when Sita came in between, he thrashed her.

Sita suffered injuries on her head while Mangal, who also sustained injuries, managed to escape, the officer said.

The couple was rushed to the AIIMS, where Sita was declared brought dead, and Mangal was undergoing treatment, police said.

During the investigation, two teams were sent to the Hazrat Nizamuddin railway station and the ISBT, Anand Vihar.

The timing for trains to Tikamgarh, Lalitpur district, was obtained from the railway enquiry.

Thereafter, a trap was laid and the accused was nabbed from Sarai Kale Khan, a senior police officer said.

Police said the accused who was under the influence of alcohol at the time of the incident had been detained.

A case under relevant sections of the IPC had been registered against him, they added.

During interrogation, the accused disclosed that he consumed liquor on Thursday evening and when he came near the Mangal's shanty, he sustained an electric shock from a loose wire, the officer said.

He held Mangal responsible for the electric shock. As he was angry with the couple for his sacking, he picked a wooden baton and assaulted them, police said, adding that Rati Ram was a driver by profession and was unmarried.