Delhi-Allahabad Duronto to be Replaced with Humsafar Express

The Delhi-Allahabad Duronto Express was among the first set of 12 such "non-stop" trains introduced by then railway minister Mamata Banerjee in the 2009-2010 railway budget.

PTI

Updated:May 13, 2019, 11:14 PM IST
Delhi-Allahabad Duronto to be Replaced with Humsafar Express
Image for Representation.
New Delhi: The railways have decided to replace the Delhi-Allahabad Duronto Express with the Humasafar Express, sources said.

The Humsafar express that will replace the Duronto will run four days a week instead of the triweekly run of the superfast train. This will come into effect from September 13, sources in the ministry have told PTI.

The 12275 Allahabad-New Delhi Humsafar Express train will run on every Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and Sunday, while the return train will run on every Thursday, Saturday, Sunday and Tuesday.

The schedule of the new Humsafar express train will remain the same as of the 12275/12276 Allahabad-New Delhi-Allahabad Duronto Express Train.

"The Humsafar Express, which currently runs four days a week between Allahabad and Delhi and three days a week from Delhi to Allahabad, has now been extended to cover all seven days. This will help in standardisation of rakes and also ensure full occupancy as well," said a senior official.

The Delhi-Allahabad Duronto Express was among the first set of 12 such "non-stop" trains introduced by then railway minister Mamata Banerjee in the 2009-2010 railway budget, which have remained one of the fastest trains in the country till date

Over the years, the Duronto trains have been replaced due to low occupancy. These include the conversion of the Hazrat Nizamuddin-Ajmer Sharif Duronto into a Jan Shatabdi. The Coimbatore-Thiruvananthapuram has been converted into a regular train.

Others include the Chandigarh-Amritsar Duronto Express (converted into superfast express), Howrah-Puri Duronto Express (converted into Shatabdi Express), Ajmer-Nizamuddin Duronto Express (converted into Jan Shatabdi Express), Chennai-Thiruvananthapuram Duronto Express (converted into Super AC Express).
