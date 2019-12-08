Delhi Anaj Mandi Fire LIVE: 35 Killed, Several Feared Trapped After Massive Blaze in Six-storey Factory

Delhi Anaj Mandi Fire LIVE: At least 35 people have been reported dead after a massive fire broke out at a six-storey factory in the Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road today morning when labourers were asleep inside, police said. Over 50 people were inside the factory operating from a residential area when the blaze broke out, they said.
A call about the fire was received at 5.22am following which 30 fire engines were rushed to the spot. Fire officials said 56 people who were trapped had been rescued and were rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital.
Dec 8, 2019 10:03 am (IST)
Union Home Minister Amit Shah condoles the death of 35 in the fire accident at Delhi's Anaj Mandi. "My deepest condolences with families of those who have lost their loved ones. I pray for the early recovery of the injured," he says, adding that instructions have been given to the concerned authorities to provide all assitance on an urgent basis.
Very Tragic News, Says Arvind Kejriwal | Reacting to the death of 35 in a massive blaze at north Delhi's sadar bazaar, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal says, "Very tragic news." He added that rescue operarions are underway with the firemen doing the best to their capabilities.
Over 50 Rescused Till Now: Delhi Fire Srvice Chief | Atul Garg, Chief Fire Officer, Delhi Fire Service told reporters, "Till now, we have rescued more than 50 people. Most of them were affected by the smoke."
30 Fire Tenders Rushed to Douse Blaze | A call about the fire was received at 5.22am following which 30 fire engines were rushed to the spot. Fire officials said 56 people who were trapped had been rescued and were rushed to Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital and Hindu Rao Hospital.
Dec 8, 2019 9:46 am (IST)
35 Killed After Fire Breaks Out in Delhi's Anaj Mandi | At least 35 people are feared dead after a fire broke out in a house in Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road in the national capital on Sunday morning, a Delhi Fire Service official said.
An injured man is rushed to a hospital after a massive fire broke out at at a six-storey factory in the Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road on Sunday.
The traffic police has adviced commuters coming from St Stephen to Jhandewalan to use the Rani Jhansi flyover as the road below has been closed for public due to the incident.
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter to express his grief over the incident and said injured were being rushed to hospitals.
