Factory Had No Fire Clearance, Say Officials After Blaze at Delhi's Anaj Mandi Killed 43; Property Owner Held

New Delhi: In one of the worst fire accidents in the city, 43 people were killed after a massive blaze ripped through a four-storey building housing illegal manufacturing units in north Delhi's Anaj Mandi area on Sunday morning.

The incident is the second most severe fire in the national capital after the Uphaar Cinema tragedy that claimed 59 lives and left over 100 injured.

A preliminary probe suggested that short circuit triggered the blaze, an official said, adding that the building neither had safety equipment nor had fire clearance from Delhi Fire Service.

Most of the people working in the units were fast asleep when the fire broke out in the second floor of the building in the early hours and 30 fire tenders were pressed into service, fire officials said.

Nearly 150 fire personnel carried out the rescue operation and pulled out 63 people from the building. While 43 labourers died, many others were injured including two fire personnel, fire officials said.

The congested area made rescue operations difficult. Firemen had to cut window grills to access the building.

North Delhi Mayor Avtar Singh said he has asked the municipal commissioner to form a team which will visit the site and probe the cause of fire. Police said they have detained the property owner, identified as Mohammed Rehan, for questioning. A case has also been registered against him.

Rehan (in pic), the owner of the building where a fire broke out earlier today, claiming lives of 43 people. A case has been registered under section 304 of Indian Penal Code against him and he is currently absconding. #DelhiFire pic.twitter.com/LBGx0msMED — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2019

Chaotic Scenes at Spot

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the site of the fire accident which was clogged with bystanders and politicians arriving in convoys. Firemen made their way through narrow lanes to rescue those trapped inside the blackened building and carried many unconscious labourers on their backs.

Fire officials said the narrow lanes made it difficult for them to carry out rescue operations. As the building lacked proper ventilation, most of the people died due to asphyxia.

At the three hospitals where the dead and injured were taken - RML, LNJP and Hindu Roa - distraught relatives had a hard time finding their family members.

Manoj (23), a resident of Begusarai in Bihar, said his brother Naveen (18) was working in a handbag manufacturing unit operating from the premises. "I got a call from his friend informing that he has been injured in the incident. I have no clue which hospital he has been taken to," he said.

According to an unidentified elderly man whose three nephews were working in the factory, "At least 12-15 machines were installed in the unit. I have no idea about the factory owner. "My nephews Mohammed Imran and Ikramuddin were inside the factory. I don't know their whereabouts," the man said.

According to him, many units were operating from the premises which was located in a congested area. Many people trapped inside were rescued and rushed to RML Hospital, LNJP and Hindu Rao Hospital, fire officials said.

Thirty-four people were brought dead to LNJP hospital and smoke inhalation was the primary cause of the death. Some of the bodies were charred, Dr Kishore Singh, Medical Superintendent, LNJP, said. Out of the 15 injured brought to LNJP, nine people are under observation and others have partial injuries, he said.

Power discom BYPL said the fire broke out due to some "internal system" in the building. A spokesperson of power discom BSES Yamuna Power Limited said their team immediately disconnected the power supply. "It appears that the fire started in the internal system of the building," he said.

The electricity meters of the building were placed on the ground floor and found to be intact, he added. As the news of the fire broke out, a host of leaders expressed shock over the loss of lives in the fire tragedy.

PM Modi Announces Compensation

Describing the incident as "extremely horrific", Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives in the fire. The prime minister also approved Rs 50,000 each for those seriously injured in the fire, his office said. The amount will be paid from the Prime Minister National Relief Fund, the PMO said in a tweet.

The fire in Delhi’s Anaj Mandi on Rani Jhansi Road is extremely horrific. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. Wishing the injured a quick recovery. Authorities are providing all possible assistance at the site of the tragedy. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2019

Delhi Govt's Ex-gratia for Kin

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his cabinet colleagues Imran Hussain and Satyendra Jain visited the incident spot to take stock of the situation. Earlier in a tweet, he described the fire incident as tragic and said firemen were doing their best.

V v tragic news. Rescue operations going on. Firemen doing their best. Injured are being taken to hospitals. https://t.co/nWwoNB4u3Q — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) December 8, 2019

The Delhi government ordered a probe into the incident and sought a detailed report within seven days. An ex-gratia of Rs 10 lakh each has been announced for the next of kin of those killed and Rs 1 lakh for those injured.

Ex-gratia for Bihar Residents

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar announced an ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the next of kin of the victims, who hailed from the state. The chief minister asked the state's resident commissioner in Delhi, joint labour commissioner and senior officials to take stock of the situation at the incident site and ensure that the injured belonging to the state get proper treatment, an official release said.

Kumar said, a financial assistance of Rs 1 lakh would be paid by the Labour Department while Rs 1 lakh would be paid from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund. Describing the incident as tragic, the chief minister said, his prayers are with the bereaved family members so that they can bear with the loss of their near and dear ones, the release said quoting him.

Reactions from Other Leaders

Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi condoled the loss of lives in the fire accident. Union Ministers Hardeep Singh Puri, Anurag Thakur, BJP MPs Manoj Tiwari and Vijay Goel were among those who visited the spot on Rani Jhansi Road.

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh also condoled the loss of lives in the incident. "The fire in Delhi's Anaj Mandi is absolutely appalling and horrific. My prayers are with family members who have lost their loved ones and I wish a speedy recovery to all injured," Singh said. "I express my gratitude to the brave team which is carrying out the rescue operation," he tweeted.

(With inputs from PTI)

