Delhi and Adjoining Areas to Face Heat Wave, Bihar Likely to Receive Heavy Rain: IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted dry weather in most parts of Delhi-NCR, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Madhya Pradesh on Tuesday. On the other hand, there could be heavy rain in most of the districts of Bihar. The South-West Monsoon in the country has become a bit sluggish at this time and due to this, in many parts of the country heat conditions are still prevailing. The residents in most parts of the country will continue to face the scorching heat.

The maximum temperature has been predicted to be 40 degrees Celsius in Lucknow and adjoining areas of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. Due to this, people in most districts of Uttar Pradesh will have to suffer from the heat.

According to the weather agency, there is a possibility of rain in Araria, Supaul, Bhagalpur, Katihar, Kishanganj and Purnia districts of Bihar. At the same time, there may be rain in the North-Eastern states including various districts of West Bengal.

The Met department informed last week that the pace of the monsoon has stopped in the country. Due to this, the monsoon will delay reaching Delhi-NCR and most parts of Uttar Pradesh in early July. The weather agency has predicted that many parts of the country will witness the fresh spell of monsoon rains from July 8.

Earlier, the Met department had predicted that the monsoon could reach Delhi by June 15, 12 days before its scheduled time. Normally the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27.

Westerly winds are currently blowing across the North-West and Western parts of the country. Due to these dry winds the progress of the monsoon is halted. Though there may be rainfall in some parts, it will not be enough to give any significant relief from the hot weather conditions.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here