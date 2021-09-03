Delhi and Adjoining Areas to Receive Moderate Rain: IMD

The national capital, Delhi, and adjoining areas are receiving recurrent rain for the last few days. The showers, which started from the last week of August, came in as a much-needed respite for the people of Delhi and neighbouring areas reeling under scorching heat and humidity.

However, the heavy rain in Delhi and National Capital Region (NCR) led to waterlogging on several roads, leading to slow movement of vehicles and long traffic jams at several locations. Due to the torrential rains many roads in the capital city were waterlogged which caused slow movement of vehicles and 25 trains were also affected.

According to the India Meteorological Department Delhi and adjoining areas will continue to receive moderate rain. “Light to moderate intensity rain likely to occur over isolated places of South-East Delhi, East-Delhi, Karnal, Kaithal, Fatehabad, Indirapuram, Ghaziabad, Shamli, Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar during next two hours,” tweeted IMD on Friday morning.

According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), Delhi has received 117 mm rain in the last 24 hours till 8.30 am on Thursday. It was the highest rainfall in a single day in the month of September in the last 19 years. Delhi also received 112 mm rainfall in the last 24 hours till 8:30 am on Wednesday. The national capital Delhi had received 126.8mm rain on September 13, 2002. The all-time high rainfall of 172.6 mm was recorded in Delhi on 16 September, 1963.

The Met department has alerted moderate to heavy rain showers with thunderstorms in Himachal Pradesh and Haryana. According to the weather agency, Haryana’s Panipat, Jind, Gohna, Karnal, Kaithal, Yamunanagar and Kurekshetra will receive moderate to heavy rain on Friday.

Haryana will also witness cloudy sky throughout the state, due to which the weather will remain pleasant. The department also stated that the parts of Haryana will receive light to heavy rain showers till September 7.

The IMD also predicted moderate to heavy showers for Delhi’s adjoining areas including Nodia and Greater Noida for the next few days.

