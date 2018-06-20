English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Delhi and Chandigarh, Country's Most Populated Areas, Show Worst Sex Ratio: National Health Report
The highest sex ratio is in Kerala (1084), Puducherry (1037), Tamil Nadu (996), Andhra Pradesh (993), Chhattisgarh (991), and Meghalaya (989). States in the south of the country are far ahead, still, than those in the north, in having a healthy sex ratio.
(Photo courtesy: AFP)
New Delhi: At 690 women per 1000 men, the rural areas of Chandigarh have the lowest sex ratio in the country, while Kerala highest in both rural (1078) and urban areas (1091), showed the latest National Health Profile (NHP).
Released on Tuesday evening, the NHP 2018, the latest in an annual compilation of health indicators and data in the country.
Overall, India’s sex ratio has improved, showed the NHP, from 933 in 2001 to 943 in 2011. The rate of increase in rural areas has been slower, from 946 to 949, while it has jumped from 900 to 929 in urban areas.
The lowest sex ratio of overall population — urban and rural — is seen in the Union Territory of Daman and Diu (818), Chandigarh (818), Delhi (868), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (876), Haryana (879), Jammu and Kashmir (889), Sikkim (890) and Punjab (895).
The highest sex ratio is in Kerala (1084), Puducherry (1037), Tamil Nadu (996), Andhra Pradesh (993), Chhattisgarh (991), and Meghalaya (989). States in the south of the country are far ahead, still, than those in the north, in having a healthy sex ratio.
Delhi’s poor sex ratio is cause for concern as it is the most peopled place in the country. With 11,320 people per square kilometer, it has, by far, the highest population density in India. Chandigarh is a distant second with 9,258 population per sq km. The lowest, at 17 is in Arunachal Pradesh. India’s overall population density is 382.
Despite the crowding in urban centres, the bulk of the country’s population, at least 70 percent, still lives in rural areas. This, however, is inversely proportional to the denser cluster of healthcare facilities in urban areas. One researcher associated with the ministry’s National Health Resource Repository Project, also launched on Tuesday, estimated that 70 percent of health facilities were in urban areas and 30 in rural.
The NHP data drives home how young the country really is; 28.5 percent of the population is aged 14 or less, while only 8 percent is above the age of 60.
The country has also shown a slowdown in birth rates and death rates, though urban areas do better than rural. By 2016, India’s birth rate was 20.4 per 1,000 population and death rate was 6.4 per 1,000 population. Still population continues to grow as the decline in birth rate is not as fast as that in the death rate.
Also Watch
Released on Tuesday evening, the NHP 2018, the latest in an annual compilation of health indicators and data in the country.
Overall, India’s sex ratio has improved, showed the NHP, from 933 in 2001 to 943 in 2011. The rate of increase in rural areas has been slower, from 946 to 949, while it has jumped from 900 to 929 in urban areas.
The lowest sex ratio of overall population — urban and rural — is seen in the Union Territory of Daman and Diu (818), Chandigarh (818), Delhi (868), Andaman and Nicobar Islands (876), Haryana (879), Jammu and Kashmir (889), Sikkim (890) and Punjab (895).
The highest sex ratio is in Kerala (1084), Puducherry (1037), Tamil Nadu (996), Andhra Pradesh (993), Chhattisgarh (991), and Meghalaya (989). States in the south of the country are far ahead, still, than those in the north, in having a healthy sex ratio.
Delhi’s poor sex ratio is cause for concern as it is the most peopled place in the country. With 11,320 people per square kilometer, it has, by far, the highest population density in India. Chandigarh is a distant second with 9,258 population per sq km. The lowest, at 17 is in Arunachal Pradesh. India’s overall population density is 382.
Despite the crowding in urban centres, the bulk of the country’s population, at least 70 percent, still lives in rural areas. This, however, is inversely proportional to the denser cluster of healthcare facilities in urban areas. One researcher associated with the ministry’s National Health Resource Repository Project, also launched on Tuesday, estimated that 70 percent of health facilities were in urban areas and 30 in rural.
The NHP data drives home how young the country really is; 28.5 percent of the population is aged 14 or less, while only 8 percent is above the age of 60.
The country has also shown a slowdown in birth rates and death rates, though urban areas do better than rural. By 2016, India’s birth rate was 20.4 per 1,000 population and death rate was 6.4 per 1,000 population. Still population continues to grow as the decline in birth rate is not as fast as that in the death rate.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Puja Menon
-
Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
-
Tuesday 19 June , 2018
Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
-
Monday 18 June , 2018
UP’s Powerless Village Casts a Shadow on 100% Electrification Claim
-
Friday 15 June , 2018
No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
-
Monday 11 June , 2018
Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Watch: Why Did BJP Decide To Pull the plug on the Mehbooba Mufti government now?
Tuesday 19 June , 2018 Arvind Kejriwal On The Warpath, Delhi Paves The Road To 2019
Monday 18 June , 2018 UP’s Powerless Village Casts a Shadow on 100% Electrification Claim
Friday 15 June , 2018 No Mercy: Donkeys Stolen, Skinned In Africa To Feed Chinese Demand
Monday 11 June , 2018 Varanasi's 'Green Gang': Women Warriors Who Are Ending Gambling And Gambling
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Watch: When Ranbir Kapoor Not Ranveer Singh Carried Deepika Padukone On His Back, Created a 'Wow' Moment For Fans
- This Photo of Shah Rukh Khan’s Daughter Suhana With a Friend Is Going Viral
- Shaw and Mayank Slam Centuries as India 'A' Annihilate Leicestershire
- 3rd ODI: Record-breaking England Rout Australia to Seal ODI Series Win
- Punjab Woman Lands in Madhya Pradesh to Meet Her Hero IPS Officer