Delhi and Kolkata Police Nab Kingpin in Fake Passport Nexus

The Delhi and Kolkata police have jointly arrested a kingpin of fake passports nexus from the Haridevpur police station area of South Kolkata. Nanda Kishore Prasad was arrested from Shivani Abasan on Mahatma Gandhi Road in Haridevpur in the joint operation last Friday night.

According to police sources, at least eight fake passports were found from Nanda Kishore house, where he and his pregnant wife were staying at rented a house from July 18, 2021. He used to sell these passports for Rs 1 lakh each. He has already earned about Rs 2 crore in this way.

His wife told police that she did not know that her husband was involved in the profession. They have been married for about a year and a half.

When the accused was taken to the Alipore court on Saturday, the Delhi Police has asked for taking him to Delhi on transit remand to interrogate the accused to find out who else is behind the fake passport cycle.

In July, the Special Task Force (STF) of the Kolkata Police arrested three Jamaat-ul-Mujahideen (JMB) militants from the Haridebpur area. The STF also recovered several fake passports from them. It is also being seen whether they have any connection with Nanda Kishore.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here