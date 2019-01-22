English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Delhi and NCR Dark at 9am as Heavy Rains Continue, Several Trains Delayed
The downpour also affected the scheduled of 15 trains coming to New Delhi on Tuesday morning, news agency ANI reported. Moderate to heavy rain was recorded in several parts of the city on Monday as well.
New Delhi: A completely dark sky enveloped the national capital till 9am on Tuesday as heavy rain accompanied by thunderstorms lashed the city for the second day in a row.
As severe rains continued to lash the city through the morning hours, traffic woes of the people multiplied after heavy congestion was reported in various parts.
Some parts of the city also received hailstorms, which were accompanied by a gusty wind that brought down the temperature. Several Twitter users shared photos of the dark sky and the hailstorm.
The downpour also affected the scheduled of 15 trains coming to New Delhi on Tuesday morning, news agency ANI reported. Moderate to heavy rain was recorded in several parts of the city on Monday as well. At 22.6 degree Celsius, the maximum temperature was one degree above normal. The minimum was 11.5 degrees Celsius, four notches above normal. Several reports of water-logging, horrendous traffic jams and breakdown of vehicles were reported from many areas in Delhi due to the sudden rainfall. Not just in Delhi, but heavy rainfall was also received in Ghaziabad and Noida regions, which further led to improvement in the air quality of the national capital.
“A cyclonic circulation has already formed over Rajasthan because of an approaching western disturbance. This is expected to trigger rain across the plains of northwest India, including Delhi, from the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday,” BP Yadav, deputy director general of IMD, said.
Another IMD official said the night temperature is expected to rise while the days are expected to get colder with the rain.
“By Tuesday, the night temperature could go up to 10°C while the day temperature could drop to around 20°C,” the official said.
Heavy rains in #Delhi leads to traffic congestion in parts of the national capital; Visuals from IP Estate area pic.twitter.com/8hP9qOgELe— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2019
#WATCH Rain and hailstorm lashes Delhi's Subash Nagar pic.twitter.com/lOtiWXJqzB
— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2019
Delhi: Heavy rain lashes the national capital; Visuals from Dhaula Kuan and Akbar Road pic.twitter.com/1N61BbV0tT
— ANI (@ANI) January 22, 2019
