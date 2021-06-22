Delhi and Neighbouring Areas May Have to Wait for Another Week for Monsoon: IMD

The further progress of the monsoon into Delhi and parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab is "unlikely" during the next seven days, the India Meteorological Department said on Tuesday. "Southwest monsoon has so far covered most parts of the country except parts of Rajasthan, Delhi, Haryana and Punjab," the IMD said in a statement.

"The salient feature of the monsoon in 2021 is its progress to eastern, central and adjoining northwest India earlier than normal (up to 7-10 days). However, further progress over the remaining parts of the country is unlikely during the next seven days," it said. Kuldeep Srivastava, the head of the IMD's regional forecasting centre, said light rains are likely in Delhi-NCR around June 26 but the region will have to wait for monsoonal showers.

The MeT office had earlier predicted that the wind system may reach Delhi by June 15, which would have been 12 days early. Normally, the monsoon reaches Delhi by June 27 and covers the entire country by July 8.

Last year, the wind system had reached Delhi on June 25 and covered the entire country by June 29, according to Skymet Weather, a private forecasting agency. Mahesh Palawat from Skymet Weather said chances are that Delhi will get monsoonal showers only around June end.

"Westerly winds have been blocking the advance of the monsoon into the remaining parts of northwest India for some days. These are expected to persist for at least one week," he said. Temperatures in northwest India, including Delhi-NCR, are predicted to rise to 38-39 degrees Celsius in the coming days, Palawat said.

