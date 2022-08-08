Delhi Anganwadi Workers Stage Protest, Demand Reinstatement of Terminated Staff

Members of the Delhi State Anganwadi Workers and Helpers Union on Monday staged a protest outside the Lieutenant Governor’s office here, demanding reinstatement of their terminated staff. Around 100-150 workers, including the terminated staff, gathered at the Raj Niwas Marg here and raised slogans against the L-G and the Delhi government, union members said.

“It has been almost a month since the L-G said that he will look into our problems but we haven’t received any response from him yet. Our protests will continue until our demands are met,” DSAWHU member, Priyambada said.

On July 16, a delegation of five Anganwadi workers had met L-G and submitted a memorandum, demanding the reinstatement of their terminated workers. DSAWHU has claimed that 884 anganwadi workers have been issued termination notices and 11,942 workers were issued show cause notices by the Delhi government for participating in a 39-day strike to demand increase in honorarium and bring in respectable working hours.

