Delhi Anti-Corruption Branch Summons AAP Leader Amanatullah Khan for Questioning in Delhi Waqf Board Case

The anti-corruption branch (ACB) here Thursday issued a notice to Aam Aadmi Party leader Amanatullah Khan for questioning in connection with a two-year-old corruption case related to the Waqf board, officials said.

A senior official said the Okhla MLA has been called for questioning on Friday at 12 pm in connection with the Prevention of Corruption Act case registered in 2020. Khan, the Chairman of the Delhi WAQF Board, tweeted about the notice, claiming he has been summoned as he built a new Waqf board office.

The ACB is probing alleged irregularities in recruitment in the Delhi Waqf board. Earlier, the ACB had written to the Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat demanding that Khan be removed as the Delhi Waqf Board chairman for allegedly hampering a probe by “bullying” witnesses in a case against him.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here